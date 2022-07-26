Adipurush Vs Mega 154: Prabhas and Chiranjeevi's films to clash at the box office on Sankranthi 2023

The multilingual period saga, Adipurush starring Prabhas in the lead role will arrive in theatres in 3D on January 12, 2023. Interestingly, Megastar Chiranjeevi's untitled film, tentatively called Mega 154 is also confirmed to release on Sankranthi 2023.

As we all know, Sankranthi is celebrated in a big way, in the South. Sankranthi festival down South is celebrated like Diwali is done in Bollywood. Both the movies clashing at once will impact their box office collections but it remains to see who manages to benefit from the festival holiday.

Prabhas' last film Radhe Shyam was a disaster at the box office and also opened to negative reviews from the critics and audiences. The Pan-India star who broke into the big league with Baahubali needs a big hit, clearly.

On the other hand, Chiranjeevi's Acharya bombed at the box office and is yet to recover from the loss. Directed by Siva Koratala, the film had Ram Charan in an extended cameo.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is an adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. The film has Prabhas as Lord Ram and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. Also starring Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh, Adipurush is Raut's next project after his 2020 National Award-winning blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Talking about Mega 154, the film is being helmed by Bobby and music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Shruti Haasan will be seen playing the female lead role in Chiranjeevi starrer.

