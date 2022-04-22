Aditi Rao Hydari on airport fashion: 'I usually cannot do it; Reveals about her overused outfit'; EXCLUSIVE

As we all know, Aditi Rao Hydari's style statement is all about elegance, fun and comfy. Her fashion sense can be defined as timeless and quite relatable. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Aditi said she believes in 'comfy fashion' and also went on to reveal that her family judges her even today for wearing specific ripped denim jeans.

Asked about one overused fashion piece in her closet, Aditi replies, "my denim jeans that is ripped in 85 million pieces and my family looks at me with large eyes, like even now they ask me if I don't have any other clothes."

Aditi's go-to summer outfit is 'very effortless', 'comfy' and loves to wear more 'cotton dresses'. However, one thing that she cannot step out of the house without is her eyebrow kit.

As we all know, airport fashion is quite a trend as celebs are under the constant glare of the paparazzi. Asked about her take on airport fashion, Aditi says, "I think it is ok if anyone wants to dress up at 6 in the morning... I look forward to what they are wearing but I usually cannot do it. Sometimes if I'm very enthusiastic or Sanam asks me to, I do. I think it shouldn't be a burden, if you want to you can."

The Hey Sinamika actress gives all the styling credit to her team and personal stylist, Sanam Ratansi. "I rely a lot on my team for style. Sanam is the one who made me comfortable and what I am today and to be okay with me being tiny and not wearing heels, embracing effortless chic that's what I'm going to call it. Credit goes to her," said Aditi Rao Hydari on getting the best styling advice from her stylist and team.

