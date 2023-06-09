Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth can't get enough of each other in unseen pic from Sharwanand's wedding; PICS

The rumoured couple Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari attended their friend and Maha Samudram co-star Sharwanand's wedding together in Jaipur. The couple have been keeping their relationship under wraps but are often spotted together, at airport, events, public functions and etc. Now, yet again, a few inside photos of Aditi and Siddharth from Sharwanand's wedding have surfaced on social media.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth looked stunning together in Indian attires at the wedding. The photos that surfaced on social media show Siddharth dressed up in a black ethnic suit as he posed along with Aditi, who was all dolled up in a golden saree. They looked perfect together. The couple are seen holding each other close as they clicked pics together at the wedding.

Looks like the most talked couple had a good time together as they also posed for group selfies with their friends.

Check out unseen photos of Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari from Sharwanand's wedding

In fact, a few days ago, a video of Siddharth singing at Sharwanand's wedding went viral on Twitter. He took over the stage and crooned the Oye Oye song at Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy's wedding, which took place on June 3 at Leela Palace in Jaipur. And for the unversed, the couple also attended the engagement ceremony together as well in Hyderabad.

Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari's dating rumours

Since last year, rumours have been buzzing about Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari dating. However, both are tight-lipped about their relationship. Recently, Aditi indirectly confirmed that she is dating Siddharth. The Jubilee actress did a zipped lips gesture to mean that she doesn't want her relationship to catch the evil eye.

According to reports, Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari fell in love on the sets of their film Maha Samudram, which also featured Sharwanand in the lead role. Ever since then, the duo have been inseparable. They also did a dance reel together on viral song Tum Tum and took the internet by storm in February.

ALSO READ: Siddharth sings Telugu song Oye Oye at Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy's wedding in Jaipur; VIDEO