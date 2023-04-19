Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth keep it comfy in casuals at Estella success bash; Watch VIDEO

Siddharth, the multi-facted talent and popular actress Aditi Rao Hydari has been rumoured to be in a serious relationship, for the last couple of years. The popular stars, who shared the screen in the 2021-released bilingual film Maha Samudram, reportedly fell in love during the making of the project. Even though Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari have not made their relationship official yet, the rumoured couple has often expressed their fondness for each other with lovely social media posts.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth spotted at the Estella success bash

The rumoured love birds made a public appearance together on Wednesday (April 19, 2023) night, as they attended the Estella success bash, in Mumbai. Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth reportedly arrived together at the party but posed individually in front of the paparazzi photographers.

Aditi Rao Hydari looked gorgeous as always in a blue and white printed casual sheath dress, with a turtle neck and full sleeves. The actress completed her look with a messy high bun, dewy makeup, a pair of white sneakers, and minimal accessories. Siddharth, on the other hand, kept it casual and comfy in a grey stripped casual shirt, which he paired with dark grey trousers. The actor-director completed his look with a statement necklace.

Check out Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's latest video, below:

ALSO READ: Siddharth Birthday: Aditi Rao Hydari showers love on her 'Siddu' with a video from their secret holiday