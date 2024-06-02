Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth share heartwarming wishes for filmmaker Mani Ratnam on his 68th birthday

Mani Ratnam is a filmmaker who needs no introduction at all. The director has created a legacy that has not just mesmerized Indian audiences but also created a benchmark on a global scale.

Veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam is celebrating his glorious 68th birthday today, on June 2, 2024. Now, to make this occasion more delightful, newly engaged couples Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth shared a memorable picture with the maestro filmmaker.

Aditi Rao Hydari- Siddharth share memorable picture with Mani Ratnam

On June 2, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth shared a collaborative post and wrote, “Happiest birthday to our Mani Sir. G.O.A.T”.

Later, the newly engaged couple took to their Instagram story section, posted a throwback picture with ace director Mani Ratnam, and wrote, “Happy Birthday Boss. Mani Sir Forever.”

For the unversed, Aditi Rao Hydari and Mani Ratnam worked together in the 2017 romance drama Kaatru Veliyidai, which featured Karthi, RJ Balaji, and Shraddha Srinath in crucial roles.

Work front of Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth

Aditi Rao Hydari was recently featured in Netflix’s 8-episode web series Heeramandi. The show was based on India's pre-independence era. Apart from Aditi, the show also featured Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal in pivotal roles. Besides the lead stars, the show also stars Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah, Shekhar Suman, Farida Jalal, and Adhyayan Suman, who also play important roles.

Further, Sanjay Leela Bhansali bankrolled the series through his production company, Bhansali Productions. The music was handled by Sanjay Leela Bhansali himself, and background scores were done by Benedict Taylor and Naren Chandravarkar.

On the other hand, Siddharth is all set to feature in Shankar Shanmugam’s Indian 2, a sequel to its 1995 political thriller titled Indian. Apart from Siddharth, the flick features Kamal Haasan, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, S J Suryah, and Priya Bhavani Shankar in pivotal roles.

Furthermore, the film includes the final on-screen appearances of late actors Nedumudi Venu and Vivek. Subaskaran Allirajah's Lyca Productions has bankrolled the thriller film, which is planned to hit the theaters on July 12, 2024.

