Rumored lovebirds Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth spotted visiting pet clinic; video

Rumored couple, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth made a low-key visit to a vet clinic amidst the chaos of the city, Mumbai. One can see in the video, they are stepping out of the clinic with their pet in best off-duty looks.

Siddharth, who is known for maintaining low-key in front of media and paps, made his way inside the car immediately with their pet while Aditi smiled for the cameras.

Aditi and Siddharth, well-known for their respective careers in the Indian film industry, had managed to keep their relationship relatively private. Speculations about their romantic involvement had been circulating for months, and their joint appearance outside the vet clinic only added fuel to the fire.

Aditi-Siddharth at the Chithha premiere

Siddharth, recently attended the Mumbai premiere of his current film, Chithha, with his rumored girlfriend, Aditi Rao Hydari. He wore a casual white and blue-printed shirt with denim pants and black sneakers while Aditi looked gorgeous in a black high-neck blouse and wide-leg denim pants, accessorized with basic makeup, loose hair, and a crossbody purse.

Aditi's Upcoming Project

Professionally, Aditi will soon be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next web series, Heeramandi. While Aditi has been in multiple OTT projects, this is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first foray into the digital realm.

The Chithha success

Siddharth's recent film, Chithha, has received positive reviews from reviewers and audiences alike. Nimisha Sajayan, Sahasra Shree, and Anjali Nair star in the film, which is directed by S.U. Arun Kumar. The movie is about a man's bond with his niece and the events that occur after the niece is kidnapped by a pedophile.

