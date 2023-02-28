Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth’s Viral Dance Video: Fans demand ‘Kalyanam’ pics; Celebs shower love

Choreographer-director Farah Khan commented, “U guys need to dance more often!!,” while Dia Mirza wrote, “Love love love! Want more of this monkey time pleej.” Aditi and Siddharth’s fans too can’t get over the new couple in town as they demand ‘Kalyanam’ photos.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth’s dance video on Enemy’s popular song Tum Tum has taken social media by storm. The lovebirds have only been giving hints at their rumoured affair but their latest viral video confirms they are much in love and together. Celebrities like Hansika Motwani, Farah Khan, Malaika Arora, and Dia Mirza among others have showered Aditi and Siddharth with some cute comments.

“okay congrats cant wait for kalyanam pics to drop,” “Waiting for the big news Announce soon please!,” their fans wrote on the viral Instagram video. “Are they dating? If yes these two are adorable,” commented another Instagram user.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Dance Video on Tum Tum

Celebs and their fans have been manifesting their wedding. What do you think? Do Aditi and Siddharth make for an adorable pair? Let us know in the comment section below.

For the unversed, Aditi and Siddharth co-starred in Maha Samudram and they got close to each other during the film’s shoot. Since then, they have been inseparable. According to our sources, they used to travel in the same car even during the film’s promotions. A little birdie had revealed to us, "ever since the movie, Aditi and Siddharth have been visiting each other's places and going out."

While they are being spotted together on lunch and dinner dates, on Siddharth's 43rd birthday, Aditi Rao Hydari shared a poster from Maha Samudrama and penned a sweet note that read, "Happy birthday my pixie boy…To always chasing dreams and unicorns! Always be magic, mad and full of laughter...Always be you…Thank you for the unending laughter and adventures!”

Also Read| Rumoured couple Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth go on lunch date; Actress reacts as paps request to pose together