Aditi Rao Hydari celebrates 3 years of Kaatru Veliyidai; Shares a cute picture with Mani Ratnam

Kaatru Veliyidai released in 2017 and yet again, Aditi Rao Hydari took to Twitter and expressed how special Mani Ratnam’s Kaatru Veliyidai is for her as the film completed 3 years of its release today.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Karthi starrer Kaatru Veliyidai, which was directed by Mani Ratnam has completed 3 years of its release today. The film released in 2017 and yet again, Aditi Rao Hydari took to Twitter and expressed how special Mani Ratnam’s Kaatru Veliyidai is for her. Sharing a throwback picture of her holding a rose for Mani Ratnam, Aditi wrote, "#ManiSir... The reason I believe dreams come true. #3YearsOfKaatruVeliyidai #Believe #Magic #NeverGrowUp." Aditi has always been vocal and never shied away from expressing her admiration for Mani Ratnam.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Mani Ratnam have worked two together in two films- Kaatru Veliyidai and Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Kaatru Veliyidai, written and directed by Mani Ratnam, was produced under the Madras Talkies banner. The film has music composed by A. R. Rahman. Set in the backdrop of the Kargil War of 1999, the film narrates the story of an Indian Air Force who recalls his romance with a doctor in the lead up to the war, while being kept as a prisoner of war at a jail in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. Aditi played the role of Leela in the film.



On the work front, Aditi will be seen alongside Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal in their upcoming film titled, Hey Sinamika. It is to be noted that the film’s title is from a song from Man Ratnam's movie OK Kanmani, which also had Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen in the lead roles.

