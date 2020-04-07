Aditi Rao Hydari celebrates 3 years of Kaatru Veliyidai; Shares a cute picture with Mani Ratnam
Aditi Rao Hydari and Karthi starrer Kaatru Veliyidai, which was directed by Mani Ratnam has completed 3 years of its release today. The film released in 2017 and yet again, Aditi Rao Hydari took to Twitter and expressed how special Mani Ratnam’s Kaatru Veliyidai is for her. Sharing a throwback picture of her holding a rose for Mani Ratnam, Aditi wrote, "#ManiSir... The reason I believe dreams come true. #3YearsOfKaatruVeliyidai #Believe #Magic #NeverGrowUp." Aditi has always been vocal and never shied away from expressing her admiration for Mani Ratnam.
On the work front, Aditi will be seen alongside Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal in their upcoming film titled, Hey Sinamika. It is to be noted that the film’s title is from a song from Man Ratnam's movie OK Kanmani, which also had Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen in the lead roles.
