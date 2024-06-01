Aditi Rao Hydari drops romantic pictures from Tuscany vacay with fiance Siddharth; fans call them 'cuties'

Aditi Rao Hydari aka our very own Bibbojaan has delighted all her fans by sharing some lovey-dovey pictures with her fiance and actor Siddharth from their romantic vacation in Tuscany on social media, today.

Aditi Rao Hydari drops adorable pictures with fiance Siddharth

Aditi Rao Hydari seems to be on top of her game on both professional and personal fronts. The actress who was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's blockbuster series Heeramandi: The Diamond Baazar has delighted all her fans by sharing some romantic pictures with her beau Siddharth from their Tuscany trip on her social media account today (June 1).

Her Instagram post:

How beautiful they both look. Right? Definitely raising the bar of couple goals.

The lovey-dovey pictures of the duo went viral minutes after the Sufiyum Sujatayum actress posted them online. The comment section has been flooded with sweet comments for Aditi and Siddharth. While one Instagram user commented, ''Jaan with her Bibbo!!! (emojis)'', another one pointed out how the couple seems to be defying age. The Instagram user wrote, ''Two people whose age forgot to grow''. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Check out some of the fans' reactions below!

The couple began dating nearly two years ago and have been inseparable since then. Despite not shying away from acknowledging their relationship in public, both Aditi and Siddharth try to keep their life as private as possible.

Advertisement

However, their PDA moments at public appearances and adorable pictures on social media serve no less than a visual delight for their fans. The reel and real-life Maha Samudram couple announced their engagement on March 28, 2024, by sharing a picture flaunting rings.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth on the professional front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari, who was last seen in Heeramandi, has some exciting projects lined up in the pipeline. The first is Gandhi Talks with superstar Vijay Sethupathi. Apart from that, the Kaatru Veliyidai actress will be seen in Kajri Babbar’s English film titled Lioness.

On the other hand, Siddharth is all set to share the screen with the legendary actor Kamal Haasan on one of the most awaited movies, Indian 2. In a recent update, the makers of the film released the second track of Indian 2 featuring Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh on May 29.

Check out the video below:

The movie, slated to release in theaters on July 12, 2024, offers an ensemble cast of actors like Siddharth, SJ Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simha, Vivek, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and many more in key roles.

ALSO READ: Indian 2: Anirudh Ravichander unveils the banger audio tracks of Kamal Haasan starrer; see netizens' reaction