Aditi Rao Hydari FINALLY responds to relationship rumours with Siddharth; Deets inside

Aditi Rao Hydari is a phenomenal actress who recently made headlines owing to her acting in the web series Jubilee. Besides her acting, she is making headlines for her rumoured relationship with Siddharth. The rumoured lovebirds are often spotted together at different events as well as going out for dates. Reportedly, the two are dating, although none of them confirmed the relationship. Now, at a press interaction, Aditi reacted to the rumours.

Aditi reacts to relationship rumours with Siddharth

Aditi attended an event where the actress had a fun interaction where she addressed her dating rumours. On being asked about her rumoured boyfriend, Aditi gave the cutest reaction. She blushed and did a gesture of crossing her hands. Then she did a zipped lips gesture to mean that she doesn't want her relationship to catch evil eye. Well, this surely means that something is definitely going on between the lovebirds.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's relationship rumours

Ever since last year, rumours of Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth dating each other have been doing rounds in the news. According to our sources, the duo fell in love on the sets of their film Maha Samudram. And ever since then, the duo have been inseparable and often spend quality time together. They also never miss showering love on each other on special days like birthdays on their social media platforms.

Aditi and Siddharth are often spotted together on lunch dates, salon sessions, and more. From AR Rahman's daughter's reception, Mani Ratnam's PS1 event in Chennai to Sharwanand's engagement, they have also attended public gatherings together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditi's recent releases include Taj: Divided by Blood and Jubilee. Both the series received phenomenal responses from the audience. The actress received critical acclaim for her acting in the two projects.

