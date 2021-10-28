Aditi Rao Hydari: Gowns to printed lehengas; birthday girl's Indo Western looks serve perfect inspo for Diwali

The movie industry and the fashion industry are churning new tales every day. Just like every Friday a new movie comes, every week a new fashion trend is introduced. And South celebs play a huge role in influencing fashion every week. With Diwali right around the corner, the festive outfits are buzzing with only two things and Bandhani and mirror. However, today's youngsters are all about adding a touch of modernity to every Indian attire.

One such experiment of mixing is the Indo-western attire. The combination of Indian ethnic wear with a twist of modernity and western blends fabulously together. Aditi Rao Hydari is no less in following this trend. the actress is a perfectionist when it comes to ethnic wear but also embraces each outfit with a pinch of fusion and serves major inspo. Let's have a look at some of these Indo-western looks by Aditi Rao Hydari, which are just perfect for some inspiration this Diwali.

Aditi Rao Hydari has always amazed us with her style especially Indian. She donned a floral printed Indo-western co-ord set. The set featured a matching long jacket with a multicoloured floral bralette and skirt. She looked all dressed up in her peachy makeup and bhindi.

Aditi looked all cute and preppy in her indo-western look. She made our heads turn with her desi yet modern avatar. She opted for a floral red dress, which added with fusion twist with a belt and long silver jhumkas.

Aditi's white with multi colour print all over the lehenga is the one you can definitely bookmark for your upcoming Diwali party. Madhuri's stripes and prints lehenga with a blouse and same matching net dupatta is dreamy look. A traditional and fusion, a perfect win-win outfit. The actress accessorised with golden earrings and matte makeup with red lipstick completed this dreamy look.