Aditi Rao Hydari is smitten by rumored BF Siddharth: 'Just looking like a wow'

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have long fueled relationship rumors, frequently appearing together at events and in photos and videos. Though neither has officially confirmed they are a couple, their obvious chemistry and compatibility already serve as couple goals to many.

Now, taking it to her official Instagram account, Aditi shared a stunning compilation video of Siddharth from his performances over the years and joined in on the recent Wow trend happening on Instagram.

The video which was originally shared by Disney+ Hotstar, highlighting Siddharth’s journey in cinema aligns with his recent film Chithha finally hitting the OTT platform on November 28th, 2023.

Check out Aditi Rao Hydari’s official story

The rumored couple has been seen together on multiple occasions, exuding chemistry. On Aditi's recent birthday, Siddharth penned her a poem, which she sweetly responded to by calling him her "over talented boy." These affectionate exchanges continue to hint at romance.

The duo have been spotted spending time together on multiple occasions and even came together for the screening of Aditi Rao Hydari’s drama series Jubilee, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.

On the Workfront

Siddharth is most recently seen in the film Chithha, directed by SU Arun Kumar. The film features Nimisha Sajayan, Anjali Nair, and Sahasra Shree in prominent roles. The film deals with the relationship between an uncle and his niece following the events that occur when a pedophile kidnaps her. The film was also produced by Siddharth under the banner Etaki Entertainment. The actor is also next set to feature alongside Kamal Haasan in the film Indian 2 directed by S Shankar.

On the other hand, Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in the web series Jubilee, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The series featured Aparshakti Khurana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhanth Gupta, and many more in key roles. She was also a part of another web series titled Taj: Divided by Blood.

The actress will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix series Heeramandi, alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, and many more. She is also currently filming for an English film, Lioness, directed by Kajri Babbar.

