Aditi Rao Hydari to join Sai Pallavi as female lead in Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy?

Previously, Sai Pallavi and Nani had worked together in Middle Class Abbayi, while Aditi Rao Hydari and Nani starrer V is all set to get a direct release on OTT platform.
In an exciting news, Aditi Rao Hydari has reportedly joined the cast list of Nani’s upcoming film Shyam Singha Roy. While there’s no official confirmation on this yet, the news has already taken over the internet, with fans sharing it across all social media platforms. Directed by Taxiwala fame Rahul Sankrityan, Shyam Singha Roy’s makers are expected to make the news official soon. The film will have three female leads and so far, the makers have announced that Sai Pallavi is one of the leads.

Previously, Sai Pallavi and Nani had worked together in Middle Class Abbayi, while Aditi Rao Hydari and Nani starrer V is all set to get a direct release on OTT platform. This news indeed comes as a huge treat as all the three actors have a huge fan base and they all are critically acclaimed too. Meanwhile, Aditi has two films in her kitty including Hey Sinamika directed by choreographer Brinda. The film has Dulquer Salmaan as the male lead while Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as yet another female lead for the film.

She also has in her kitty, Tughlaq Durbar directed by Delhi Prasad Dheenadayal. The film has Vijay Sethupathi as the male lead. On the other hand, Sai Pallavi has two other films in her kitty including Love Story with Naga Chaitanya. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, makers are expected to make an announcement about the film’s release after the lockdown for COVID 19 is released. She also has in her kitty, Virata Parvam with Rana Daggubati. The film also stars Nandita Das and Priya Mani in key roles.

