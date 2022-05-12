Aditi Rao Hydari keeps it elegant in simple saree & serves us minimalistic sartorial inspiration

There is no denying that Aditi Rao Hydari has got a timeless sense of style and her latest look is proof.

by Khushboo Ratda   |  Updated on May 12, 2022 04:24 PM IST  |  10.3K
Aditi Rao Hydari saree look
Aditi Rao Hydari keeps it elegant in a simple saree and serves us minimalistic sartorial inspiration
Aditi Rao Hydari loves to keep her style statement, simple yet vibrant and fun. Be it a simple saree look or stepping out in casuals, Aditi serves up a lot of sartorial inspiration for her fans and her latest look is proof. The Hey Sinamika actress has shared a few mesmerising photos of herself donning a pretty green saree, making it for one elegant look. 

She teamed her raw mango saree with a V-neck blouse featuring embroidery in gold thread. She went for a minimal look by wearing only mascara, a lot of blush, pink lip colour and a mini green bindi. Aditi tied her tresses in a neat bun. Aditi carried off this noteworthy saree look with elegance. There is no denying that Aditi has got a timeless sense of style. 

All you pretty girls, please take notes for the next intimate wedding to attend: 

Meanwhile, Aditi recently hit the headlines for buying a swanky car worth over Rs 1 crore. One the work front, last seen in Brinda Master's Hey Sinamika co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal, Aditi Rao Hydari has a few interesting projects in the kitty. She has Amazon Prime Video’s Jubilee, a web series by Vikramaditya Motwane. 

Also Read|  'Samantha is a kickass muse to have': Stylist Preetham Jukalker spills beans on her sheer yellow dress & more 

