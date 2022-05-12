Aditi Rao Hydari keeps it elegant in simple saree & serves us minimalistic sartorial inspiration

Aditi Rao Hydari loves to keep her style statement, simple yet vibrant and fun. Be it a simple saree look or stepping out in casuals, Aditi serves up a lot of sartorial inspiration for her fans and her latest look is proof. The Hey Sinamika actress has shared a few mesmerising photos of herself donning a pretty green saree, making it for one elegant look.

She teamed her raw mango saree with a V-neck blouse featuring embroidery in gold thread. She went for a minimal look by wearing only mascara, a lot of blush, pink lip colour and a mini green bindi. Aditi tied her tresses in a neat bun. Aditi carried off this noteworthy saree look with elegance. There is no denying that Aditi has got a timeless sense of style.

All you pretty girls, please take notes for the next intimate wedding to attend:

Meanwhile, Aditi recently hit the headlines for buying a swanky car worth over Rs 1 crore. One the work front, last seen in Brinda Master's Hey Sinamika co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal, Aditi Rao Hydari has a few interesting projects in the kitty. She has Amazon Prime Video’s Jubilee, a web series by Vikramaditya Motwane.

