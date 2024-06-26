Aditi Rao Hydari lashes out against airport in Heathrow over losing her luggage; calls them the ‘worst’

Aditi Rao Hydari took to her Instagram handle to share a debacle from her recent airplane trip, landing at Heathrow Airport. The actress has waited for her luggage for more than 3 hours with the airport being of no help to her.

Sharing the pictures from the Heathrow airport, Aditi lashed out at them by calling them the “worst” for their unethical behavior. Moreover, when she asked for help from the airport, they concluded by saying they had no control over baggage handling and asked her to contact her airways.

See Aditi Rao Hydari’s reaction to her luggage being lost at Heathrow airport

Aditi Rao Hydari had traveled to London recently where she landed at Heathrow airport. Unfortunately, she faced a chaotic situation when her luggage didn't arrive on time, causing her to wait for several hours.

The actress posted photos of herself stuck at the airport, patiently waiting for her luggage to arrive on the conveyor belt. She also attempted to reach out to the airport regarding the issue, only to be told that they were not responsible for the baggage handlers hired by the airline.

With the actress sharing the response on her Instagram handle, she penned “Heathrow washed their hands off any answers.” Despite waiting for several hours, the actress has still not managed to get her luggage, making her lash out at this careless behavior.

Aditi Rao Hydari Workfront

Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in the Netflix web series, Heeramandi. The series created and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali featured the lives of tawaifs in Lahore’s Heera Mandi during the timeline of the Indian independence movement.

The series featured Aditi as Bibbojaan, who became a sensation on social media platforms with her dance moves from the series. The web series also featured Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Sheikh in lead roles. Despite the show getting mixed reactions from the critics, it was recently renewed for a second season.

Besides the recently released web series, Aditi is also filming her upcoming movie Lioness.

