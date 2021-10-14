Aditi Rao Hydari looks regal & exudes festive vibes in a pink sharara suit for Maha Samudram promotions

Aditi Rao Hydari is one of the most talented and popular actresses of Indian cinema. She will be seen next in the Telugu film Maha Samudram and is vigorously promoting her film with every post on social media handles and leaving us all in awestruck.

Aditi Rao Hydari took to Instagram and shared a photo flaunting her regal look in a sharara suit. Clad in Punit Balana's rani pink sharara suit set, Aditi gives out major fashion inspo festive season. Keeping her makeup neutral, she gave a look a notch higher with big golden jhumkas, which will look perfect with the outfit. Aditi left her luscious wavy tresses open down her back in her signature mid-parted hairstyle.

Styled by Ratansi, the ethnic outfit show the diva laying style cues on how to rope in the charm of the bygone era and make heads turn this Navratri.

Check out the pics here:

Aditi Rao Hydari and her co-star Siddharth recently took up the green India Challenge and planted saplings. She shared the photos on her Twitter handle and further nominated Dulquer Salmaan, Farah Akhtar and Raj Kumar Rao.

I’ve accepted the #HaraHaiTohBharaHai #GreenindiaChallenge with Siddharth Ajay sir and Rao Ramesh Garu

We planted 3 saplings. I further nominate @dulQuer @RajkummarRao & @TheFarahKhan

to plant 3 trees & continue the chain! Thank you @MPsantoshtrs garu for this initiative. pic.twitter.com/6hbt6M7pkp — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) October 13, 2021

Maha Samudram stars Sharwanand, Siddharth, Anu Emmanuel and Aditi Rao Hydari in lead roles. Based on themes of love, action and drama, the film is directed by Ajay Bhupathi and has been released today in theatres in Telugu and Tamil.