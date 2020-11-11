Aditi Rao Hydari nails the all black outfit look as she is spotted at the airport; See PHOTOS

Aditi Rao Hydari was spotted at the airport as she arrived in style in an all black outfit.

Sensational actor Aditi Rao Hydari is one of the critically acclaimed actors of South entertainment industry. Last seen in Nani’s V, Aditi has a line up of films in her kitty. Today, she was spotted at the airport, and one can get cues from her on how to slay an all black outfit. In the photos, she was seen in a mildly distressed black denim pants and an oversized black tee. Adapting to the new normal, she was seen with a facemask too.

On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari recently said that she opted out if Vijay Sethupathi’s Tughlaq Durbar citing to her other unfinished commitments. Raashi Khanna has replaced Aditi in the film. She also has in her kitty, Hey Sinamika, where she will be sharing the screen space with Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal. The film marks the directorial debut of choreographer Brinda Master. It is expected that more updates about the film will be made soon.

Also Read: Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan starrer Krack's latest poster is all things love; Take a look

See the photos here:

She will be seen as the leading lady for a Tamil-Telugu bilingual starring Sharwanand and Siddharth as the male leads. The film titled Maha Samudram, is directed by Ajay Bhupathi. Touted to be a romantic drama, it is said that the film will narrate an intense love drama, which is produced by Sunakara Ramabrahmam under AK Entertainment banner. It is expected that more updates about the film’s shooting will be revealed soon.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Share your comment ×