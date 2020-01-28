Aditi Rao Hydari opens up about her commitment to do Dhanush's directorial; Says 'I’m sure it will happen'
Tamil star Dhanush is one of the most sought after actor in the South Indian Film industry. While he is winning hearts with his back to back powerful roles in films like Asuran and Pattas, his long-in-the-making sophomore directorial project, which started a couple of years ago, has lost the track. Actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who was seen in Mysskin's latest release Psycho, recently opened up about the film as she had committed to do Dhanush’s untitled sophomore directorial venture. Reportedly, the film was stopped midway due to issues surrounding the producers Sri Thenandal Films.
In an interview with Firstpost, Aditi Rao Hydari said that she has a strong feeling that Dhanush directorial will surely happen. She said, "It’s not just optimism; I’m actually sure that the film will happen. My instinct is usually right. I loved working with Dhanush as a filmmaker. Being an ace actor himself, the way he extracted work from us was fantastic."
Dhanush made his directorial debut with Pa Paandi in 2017. The slice-of-life drama featured Rajkiran and Revathy and it received a huge response.
