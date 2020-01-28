Aditi Rao Hydari opens up about her commitment to do Dhanush's directorial; Says 'I’m sure it will happen'

Aditi Rao Hydari, who was seen in Mysskin's latest release Psycho, recently opened up that she had committed to do Dhanush’s untitled sophomore directorial venture. However, the film was stopped midway due to issues surrounding the producers Sri Thenandal Films.

Tamil star Dhanush is one of the most sought after actor in the South Indian Film industry. While he is winning hearts with his back to back powerful roles in films like Asuran and Pattas, his long-in-the-making sophomore directorial project, which started a couple of years ago, has lost the track. Actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who was seen in Mysskin's latest release Psycho, recently opened up about the film as she had committed to do Dhanush’s untitled sophomore directorial venture. Reportedly, the film was stopped midway due to issues surrounding the producers Sri Thenandal Films.

In an interview with Firstpost, Aditi Rao Hydari said that she has a strong feeling that Dhanush directorial will surely happen. She said, "It’s not just optimism; I’m actually sure that the film will happen. My instinct is usually right. I loved working with Dhanush as a filmmaker. Being an ace actor himself, the way he extracted work from us was fantastic."

In 2018, the makers of the film shared a few photos as they geared up for the shoot. The tweet read, "Shooting of our next project with the dynamic @dhanushkraja, as director and hero, with a super talented team has begun! Excited and looking forward to this bilingual ! #DD2." The makers roped in Nagarjuna, Sarathkumar, SJ Suryah and Srikanth in significant roles.

Shooting of our next project with the dynamic @dhanushkraja, as director and hero, with a super talented team has begun! Excited and looking forward to this bilingual ! #DD2 @iamnagarjuna @realsarathkumar @iamsjsuryah #Srikanth @aditiraohydari @Hemarukmani1 @muraliramasamy pic.twitter.com/P9hYo0jqgB — Thenandal Films (@ThenandalFilms) September 6, 2018

Also Read: Actor Dhanush shares a stunning photo from Karnan shooting; Check it out

Dhanush made his directorial debut with Pa Paandi in 2017. The slice-of-life drama featured Rajkiran and Revathy and it received a huge response.

Credits :First Post

Read More