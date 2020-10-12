  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Aditi Rao Hydari to play the leading lady in Sharwanand and Siddharth’s upcoming bilingual

Directed by RX 100 fame Ajay Bhupathi, the Telugu-Tamil bilingual will have Sharwanand and Siddharth as the male leads.
17726 reads Mumbai
Aditi Rao Hydari to play the leading lady in Sharwanand and Siddharth’s upcoming bilingualAditi Rao Hydari to play the leading lady in Sharwanand and Siddharth’s upcoming bilingual
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

By now, it is well known that actor Sharwanand and Siddharth are joining hands for a Tamil-Telugu bilingual. The film titled Maha Samudram, is directed by Ajay Bhupathi. Now, it has been revealed that actress Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen as the leading lady in the film. The film’s production company released an official statement regarding the same and stated that the telnetted and beautiful actress is on board the film as the leading lady.

The official statement read, "The film Maha Samudram is turning bigger with each announcement. The film to be directed by RX 100 fame Ajay Bhupathi features versatile actors Sharwanand and Siddharth playing the lead roles. Here comes another interesting announcement. The very talented and beautiful actress Aditi Rao Hydari is finalized for the female lead role in the film." The news was shared by the makers’ Twitter handle too.

See the Tweet here:

Also Read: Kannada music composer Rajan passes away at 85 in Bengaluru

Aditi, who shared the same, thanked the makers for the warm welcome. She wrote, “Looking forward Thank you for the warm welcome. A new story, a new journey and brand new butterflies in my tummy!” It is expected that the shoot of Ajay Bhupathi directorial will begin by the end this month. An official announcement regarding the shooting schedule will be made by the makers of the film soon. Touted to be a romantic drama, it is said that the film will narrate an intense love drama, which is produced by Sunakara Ramabrahmam under AK Entertainment banner.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivandha Vaanam: Aditi Rao Hydari shares BTS PHOTOS from the multistarrer
Aditi Rao Hydari to join Sai Pallavi as female lead in Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy?
Kamal Haasan writes, sings and directs a song on hope amid lockdown
The Lion King Tamil: Robo Shankar, Rohini, Manobala part of voice cast
Brindha’s directorial debut starring Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari titled Hey Sinamika
Siddharth starrer Takkar to be released on THIS DATE? Find out

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement