Aditi Rao Hydari to play the leading lady in Sharwanand and Siddharth’s upcoming bilingual

Directed by RX 100 fame Ajay Bhupathi, the Telugu-Tamil bilingual will have Sharwanand and Siddharth as the male leads.

By now, it is well known that actor Sharwanand and Siddharth are joining hands for a Tamil-Telugu bilingual. The film titled Maha Samudram, is directed by Ajay Bhupathi. Now, it has been revealed that actress Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen as the leading lady in the film. The film’s production company released an official statement regarding the same and stated that the telnetted and beautiful actress is on board the film as the leading lady.

The official statement read, "The film Maha Samudram is turning bigger with each announcement. The film to be directed by RX 100 fame Ajay Bhupathi features versatile actors Sharwanand and Siddharth playing the lead roles. Here comes another interesting announcement. The very talented and beautiful actress Aditi Rao Hydari is finalized for the female lead role in the film." The news was shared by the makers’ Twitter handle too.

See the Tweet here:

Looking forward

Thank you for the warm welcome

A new story, a new journey and brand new butterflies in my tummy! #MahaSamudram https://t.co/bzI9QAxrr7 — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) October 12, 2020

Aditi, who shared the same, thanked the makers for the warm welcome. She wrote, “Looking forward Thank you for the warm welcome. A new story, a new journey and brand new butterflies in my tummy!” It is expected that the shoot of Ajay Bhupathi directorial will begin by the end this month. An official announcement regarding the shooting schedule will be made by the makers of the film soon. Touted to be a romantic drama, it is said that the film will narrate an intense love drama, which is produced by Sunakara Ramabrahmam under AK Entertainment banner.

