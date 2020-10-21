Aditi Rao Hydari on quitting Tughlaq Durbar: I am committed to finishing projects that I had already begun

Furthermore, the actress writes that she is committed to completing the projects that she has already started work on and she does on intend to cause any kind of delays on projects she hasn't begun.

The gorgeous actress Aditi Rao Hydari shared a message on her Instagram story, wherein she confirmed stepping out of the upcoming film, Tughlaq Durbar starring makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi. The news reports state that the Venky Mama actress Raashi Khanna. The news reports previously stated how the stunner Raashi Khanna has replaced the Padmaavat actress Aditi Rao Hydari in the highly anticipated film, titled Tughlaq Durbar.

The actress wrote in her Instagram story that due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the film industry got affected just like the other industries, and many delays happened due to the lockdown that was imposed in the country. The actress Aditi Rao Hydari who enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handles wrote further that as an actor she feels its her responsibility to not keep anyone waiting, as the film schedules has to be re-accessed.

Furthermore, the actress writes that she is committed to completing the projects that she has already started work on and she does on intend to cause any kind of delays on projects she did not start work on. The message by the stunning actress Aditi Rao Hydari further mentions that she was in touch with director Delhi Prasad Deenadayal and Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studios. The actress also wished the team of the upcoming Vijay Sethupathi starrer all the best.

