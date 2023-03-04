Aditi Rao Hydari REACTS to relationship rumours with Siddharth after viral dance reel

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's rumoured relationship often catch the headlines. Since last year, there have been rumours that the duo are dating and are clicked together on many occasions. And recently, with Aditi's recent dance reel with Siddharth, they have added much-needed fuel to their relationship rumours. Now, the actress reacted to the relationship rumours and she doesn’t feel the need to pay attention.

Reacting to the relationship rumours with Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari, in an interview with Mid Day said, “Since I’m working I am not looking at that. People will talk and you can’t stop them from talking. They will do what they find interesting and I am doing what I find interesting, which is going to set. I think it’s ok. And the thing is as long as I have amazing work to do and working with directors I love, and as long as people accept me and watch me, I am really happy.”

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's viral dance and relationship

On February 28, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth took the internet by storm with their dance reel on the viral Tamil song Tum Tum. Their chemistry and dance moves caught attention big time. While fans rooted for the new couple, celebrities like Hansika Motwani, Farah Khan, Malaika Arora, and others among others commented on the post.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's relationship rumours while working together on the Telugu film Maha Samudram. Reportedly, they fell in love on sets of the film and have been inseparable. The duo are often spotted going on dates, to salons, lunch at restaurants, travelling to work together in the car, public events like Ponniyin Selvan's audio launch, Sharwanand's engagement and etc.

Professional front

Meanwhile, Siddharth will be seen next in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, directed by Shankar. The film recently began shooting for a new schedule in Chennai and it will go on for 30 days. Aditi, on the other hand, Aditi will be seen in a silent project, titled Gandhi Talks. The actress is also waiting for the release of upcoming web series Taj: Divided by Blood in the pipeline. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut series Heeramandi..

