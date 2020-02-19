Aditi Rao Hydari REPLACES Samantha Akkineni in an upcoming Telugu film?

Reports are doing rounds that Aditi Rao Hydari has replaced Samantha Akkineni in an upcoming Telugu film. Apparently, it was a last-minute decision by the makers of the film.

After Jaanu, Samantha Akkineni is getting a lot of offers and just recently, she confirmed doing a film with Lady Superstar of Kollywood, Nayanthara. The stunner will be sharing the screen space with Nayanthara in Vignesh Shivan's upcoming film, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi in the male lead role. Meanwhile, reports are doing rounds that Aditi Rao Hydari has replaced Samantha Akkineni in an upcoming Telugu film. Apparently, it was a last-minute decision by the makers of the film.

Aditi has replaced Sam in Ajay Bhupathi’s Maha Samudram. However, there is no official word regarding the same. Deccan Chronicle quoted a source saying, "The project was to star Samantha and her husband Naga Chaitanya. Chay opted out and Ravi Teja was roped in. Then Ravi Teja delivered a thundering flop — Disco Raja. He was replaced by Sharwanand. Soon after came Jaanu. So now it’s Aditi Rao, with Samantha’s blessings, opposite Sharwanand in Maha Samudram."

Meanwhile, Aditi Rao Hydari was seen in Mysskin's latest release Psycho. The stunner has quite a few projects in the kitty and is looking forward to the release this year in 2020.

She will also be seen in Nani starrer V. Besides Aditi, the film will see Nivetha Thomas in the female lead role. The action-thriller is helmed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti and is set to release in March, 2020.

Credits :Deccan Chronicle

Read More