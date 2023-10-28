Aditi Rao Hydari responds to ‘partner’ Siddharth’s birthday wish poem; calls him “over talented boy”

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have been rumored to be dating for quite some time now. The duo met on the sets of their 2021 film Maha Samudram, and have often taken to social media to share pictures and videos of each other, adding intensity to their dating rumors.

As the Jubilee actress is celebrating her 37th birthday on October 28, Siddharth took to social media to wish her. In the latest update, Aditi Rao Hydari has given an adorable reply to the Chithha actor, even calling him an ‘over talented boy’.

The actress’ reply read:

“Been toooooo long…; You’re a poet and I didn’t know it! Ps- I should have known you over talented boy!”

Siddharth pens a poem for Aditi on her birthday

To wish his ‘partner’ on her birthday, Sidhharth shared pictures of the actress, one where she could be seen wearing a black top and blue denim jeans, along with a pair of distinctive multi-colored shades, and another one where the duo could be seen together. He also wrote a heartfelt poem for her, which he shared via his Instagram account. The actor wrote:

“Isn’t she lovely?; Happy Birthday partner. Thank you for being. All the pixies in all the worlds; Fly around sprinkling dust in your grace; Incantations and giggles fill the air; All in wait of a smile on your face; Be you be true; And thank you; For showing us; It always, without fail, takes two; See you soon. It’s been too long.”

On the work front

Siddharth was last seen in the film Chithha, which was helmed by SU Arun Kumar. The film also featured Nimisha Sajayan, Sahasra Shree, and Anjali Nair in prominent roles. It tells the story of the relationship between an uncle and his niece, and the events that follow when she is kidnapped by a pedophile. The film garnered positive reviews from the audience who called it a tear-jerker.

As for Aditi, she was last seen in the web series Jubilee, helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane. She was also a part of another web series titled Taj: Divided by Blood. The actress will next be seen in the English film Lioness, which is helmed by Kajri Babbar, and features Paige Sandhu alongside her.

