Aditi Rao Hydari returns to the Malayalam Film industry after 14 years with 'Sufiyum Sujatayum'

Aditi Rao Hydari's Malayalam movie "Sufiyum Sujatayum", which is going straight to streaming platform instead of a theatrical release, will release on July 3.
The musical love story stars the southern superstar Jayasurya alongside Aditi. With this film, Aditi is returning to the Malayalam Film industry after a span of 14 years.

The film is shot by cinematographer Anu Moothedath and edited by Deepu Joseph. The music in the film is composed by M. Jayachandran with lyrics penned by Hari Narayan and songs sung by Sudeep Palanad. It premieres on Amazon Prime Video.

"Sufiyum Sujatayum" is among several Bollywood and regional films acquired by Amazon Prime Video for a direct-to-digital release, including the Hindi film "Gulabo Sitabo" starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, the Tamil-Telugu bilingual "Penguin" starring Keerthy Suresh, and the Tamil film "Pongmagal Vandhal" with actor Jyothika in lead role.

