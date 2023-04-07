Aditi Rao Hydari shares a pic with rumoured beau Siddharth and her peeps; He says 'no one like you'

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are the new hot couple in the South film industry. Although they have not confirmed their relationship, their mushy pics, comments and date nights are enough proof. Well, now, the V actress shared an unseen pic with Siddharth and her close peeps. And it's not just the pic that's stealing the attention but Siddharth's comment as well.

Aditi Rao Hydari took to her Instagram handle and shared a selfie with beau Siddharth and her close friends. In the pic, Aditi is seen posing with Siddharth and her friends in all smiles. She captioned the pic, his is us!Most beloved’s Thank you my darling peeps… I love you and I know you love me!

#Humsaathsaathhain. Ps- missing some hoomans in our vanfie." The Rang De Basanti actor commented on the post, "Adu jaisi koi nahi...Also, peeps game hella strong!"



Clicked at Jubilee screening in Mumbai

On Thursday night, the rumoured couple was clicked arriving together at the screening of the upcoming web series Jubilee in Mumbai. The duo posed for the cameras and complemented each other perfectly well in black and white. The paparazzi kept teasing saying nice Jodi, Kya baat hai and etc while the two continued smiling and blushing.



Aditi and Siddharth's relationship rumours

Last month, Aditi and Siddharth took the internet by storm with their latest dance reel on the viral Tamil song Tum Tum and left everyone talking about it. The video instantly went viral on the internet and the couple stole the show with their chemistry and dance moves. The Maha Samudram actress also reacted to comments like lovebirds and indirectly hinted at their relationship.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's relationship rumours were rife while working together on the Telugu film Maha Samudram. Reportedly, they fell in love on sets of the film and have been inseparable ever since. The duo is often spotted going on dates, to salons, lunch at restaurants, travelling to work together in the car, public events like Ponniyin Selvan's audio launch, Sharwanand's engagement and etc.



Professional front

Meanwhile, Aditi Rao Hydari's new web series titled Jubilee has been released on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, it stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aparshakti Khurana in lead roles. Siddharth, on the other hand, will be seen next in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, directed by Shankar.

