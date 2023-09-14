Aditi Rao Hydari shares a post for rumored beau Siddharth and it is all things adorbs

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth often catch headlines for their rumored relationship. Although the couple is yet to make their relationship official, they never miss a moment to flaunt their love indirectly with mushy social media romance, airport spotting, chilling with friends, etc. Now, the Jubilee actor called Siddharth her favorite person with a cute video.

Aditi Rao Hydari took to Instagram and shared a meme with a caption that read, "Me going to disturb my favorite person." The actress tagged her rumored boyfriend Siddharth. Hence, she also called him 'her favorite person'.

This is not the first time, the couple indulged in mushy romance on social media. They also never miss showering love on each other on special days like birthdays on their social media platforms. Siddharth also posts sweet comments on Aditi's photos on Instagram.

About Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's relationship

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's relationship rumors were rife while working together on the Telugu film Maha Samudram. Reportedly, they fell in love on sets of the film and have been inseparable ever since. The duo is often spotted going on dates, to salons, lunch at restaurants, traveling to work together in the car, public events like Ponniyin Selvan's audio launch, Jubilee movie event, Sharwanand's wedding and etc.

In fact, in February, Sid and Aditi took to the internet by fire with their dance reel on the Tum Tum song. The Maha Samudram actress also reacted to comments like lovebirds and indirectly hinted at their relationship. The duo also several times reacted to their dating rumors and indirectly confirmed them as well.

Recently, the Tamil actor almost confirmed his relationship when he was questioned regarding the dating rumors. And this is not the first time. Even Aditi blushed and made a gesture of crossing her hands when the paparazzi asked if the dating rumors are true. Then she did a zipped lips gesture to mean that she didn't want her relationship to catch the evil eye.

