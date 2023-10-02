Aditi Rao Hydari shares video of Siddharth's stunning piano melody

Siddharth is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actors in the country, having acted in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada films. The actor’s most recent film Chithha has been doing well in the box office, earning positive reviews from critics and fans alike.

The actor has just finished his promotion runs, and is currently on a break, basking in the love that his film is receiving. In the most recent update, actress Aditi Rao Hydari shared a video of Siddharth playing a sweet melody on a piano, with the caption:

“#Chithha basking in all the love…”

Check out the video below:

Siddharth and Aditi in a relationship?

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have been rumored to be in a relationship for quite some time now. They have been seen attending weddings together, as well as spending their free times together. However neither of them have officially confirmed the relationship. The video uploaded by Aditi today only fuels the speculations regarding the rumored couple.

About Siddharth’s Chithha

Chithha is the fourth directorial venture of SU Arun Kumar. The film features Nimisha Sajayan, and Sahasra in the lead roles, apart from the Rang De basanti actor. The film deals with the relationship between a person and his niece. It is produced by Siddharth, under the banner Etaki Entertainments and is distributed by Red Giant Movies.

