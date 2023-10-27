Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth look inseparable as they make stunning red carpet appearance yet again; PICS

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have been rumored to be dating for more than a year now, having met on the sets of the 2021 film Maha Samudram. The duo often take to social media to share pictures and videos of each other, adding intensity to the dating rumors. However, neither of them have officially confirmed the relationship.

The duo have also been spotted spending time together on multiple occasions and even came together for the screening of Aditi Rao Hydari’s drama series Jubilee, helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane. In the latest update, the rumored couple made their appearance together at the opening ceremony of the Mami Film Festival in Mumbai.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth make an appearance together

The Chithha actor was seen flaunting an all-black tuxedo, which he paired with black and white sneakers. He was also seen wearing a black tie with white stripes. As for the Soofiyum Sujathayum actress, she was seen wearing a golden anarkali with heavy work designs.

Check out their look below:

On the work front

Siddharth was last seen in the film Chithha, helmed by SU Arun Kumar. The film also featured Nimisha Sajayan, Anjali Nair, and Sahasra Shree in prominent roles. The film dealt with the relationship between a person and his niece and the events that followed when a pedophile kidnapped her. The film was also produced by Siddharth under the banner Etaki Entertainment.

Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in the web series Jubilee, helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The series also featured Aparshakti Khurana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhanth Gupta, and many more. She was also a part of another web series titled Taj: Divided by Blood. The actress is currently filming for an English film, Lioness. The film is helmed by Kajri Babbar and also features Paige Sandhu in the lead alongside Aditi.

