Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth spotted together in Mumbai; Did they just make their relationship official? WATCH

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are the new couple in the town. Yes, reportedly the duo are dating and fell in love while shooting for the Telugu film Maha Samudram. And now looks like, they have made it official as Aditi and Siddharth were spotted together in Mumbai. The two made their first public appearance together as paps clicked them at a salon.

While Aditi came out of the salon and posed for the paparazzi, looking beautiful in a comfy co-ord set, Siddharth walked away and yelled at paps asking them not to click him. They came out of the salon separately but headed away together in the same car. Going by his Instagram story, Siddharth came all the way in Auto to meet Aditi. Well well, we definitely see something brewing and with this public appearance, they have confirmed it too.

Although neither Aditi nor Siddharth opened up about their relationship, we have exclusively learnt that they have been seeing each other since a long time. The duo fell in love on sets of Ajay Bhupathi's Maha Samudram, which was released last year. A little birdie also revealed to us, "ever since the movie, Aditi and Siddharth have been visiting each other's places and going out. In fact, during the promotions of the film, they used to travel in the same car."

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth recently also attended AR Rahman's daughter's reception together and caught the attention. The couple looked regal in traditional outfits with happy smiles.

Also, on Siddharth's 43rd birthday, Aditi Rao Hydari shared a poster from Maha Samudrama and penned a heartfelt note, which read, "Happy birthday my pixie boy…To always chasing dreams and unicorns! Always be magic, mad and full of laughter...Always be you…Thank you for the unending laughter and adventures!”

