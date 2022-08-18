Aditi Rao Hydari steps out for shopping in a casual look with a blue T-shirt and denim; WATCH

Ever since her last release, Hey Sinamika alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal, Aditi Rao Hydari has been keeping it low-key on the work front. Today, the Wazir star was clicked by the paparazzi in Mumbai. She nailed the casual attire in a blue T-shirt and denim as he stepped out in the maximum city for some shopping. The stunner was in a fun mood as she greeted the shutterbugs with some cute expressions.

Aside from her movies, the actress has been creating a lot of buzz due to her rumoured relationship with actor Siddharth . A few weeks ago, these two were spotted at a salon in Mumbai, and this added fuel to the rumour mills. As paparazzi captured Aditi Rao Hydari, and Siddharth walking out of the salon, they posed for the cameras. While the Bhoomi star stood there with a smile, the Rang De Basanti actor yelled at paps.

When paparazzi gathered around Siddharth to click the photographs, he yelled at them saying, "Main bahot decently bata raha hu, mereko ye sab jamta nahi".

Though neither of the two has confirmed their relationship to date, we have exclusively learned that they have been seeing each other for a long time now. It is believed that the duo fell for each other on the sets of Ajay Bhupathi's 2021 drama Maha Samudram.

