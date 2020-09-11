Aditi Rao Hydari on why she gave nod to V: The role was just beautiful, it's pretty much the catalyst of story

As Aditi Rao Hydari is winning a lot of appreciation for her performance in Nani and Sudheer Babu starrer V, the actress has revealed the reason why she signed the project.

Aditi Rao Hydari has been one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood who has proved her mettle time and again. She does not just have stunning looks, but the lady is also a master of spectacular acting skills who has won hearts with her versatility. Aditi was recently seen in Telugu thriller V which also featured Nani and Sudheer Babu in the lead. The movie was released on OTT platform and she has been showered with immense love by the audience for her performance. Undoubtedly, the Padmaavat actress is overwhelmed with the audience reaction to her character.

Interestingly, Aditi managed to woo the audience despite a short screen time. However, the actress stated that short screen time wasn't a matter of concern for her. In fact, she even went on reveal what made her give a nod for the role of Sahiba in V and revealed that it was the stellar cast and the way her role was written which attracted her towards the project.

Aditi shares, "First thing, I always look at, is the team. It was Mohana Krishna Indraganti sir who introduced me to Telugu cinema with a very very sweet film and it was complete auto pack role. Mohan sir was pretty convinced that I would say no to V to Sahiba's role. But somewhere I felt like Sahiba's role was just beautiful- like I don't mean physically but I mean, it's a person and it takes a second for somebody to be a hero and it was that split-second decision to give up everything that is important to her, her child, her love, her life for unknown a girl and for her justice. I think that's what makes Sahiba a hero. Besides, the love that Vishnu has for Sahiba which was so epic, so beautiful that made him do everything he does and makes the entire film happen."

"In many ways, I found Sahiba, such a strong and such a beautiful character and it's pretty much the catalyst of that story. Mohan sir also described her to me like that and when I was doing the film, I didn't at all question it at all. I had no insecurity and it was very similar to how I did Padmaavat", she further added.

To note, V marks Nani's 25th movie and happens to be his first project as a lead antagonist. The move has opened to rave reviews from both the audience and critics alike.

