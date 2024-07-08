Aditi Rao Hydari wishes luck to fiance Siddharth ahead of his new release Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan

Taking it to her social media handle, Aditi Rao Hydari is all excited about her fiance Siddharth’s movie Indian 2 releasing soon. Check it out!

By Goutham S
Published on Jul 08, 2024  |  12:00 PM IST |  328
Aditi Rao Hydari cheers for fiance Siddharth’s India 2, shares a post
Aditi Rao Hydari cheers for fiance Siddharth’s India 2, shares a post (PC: Aditi Rao Hydari/Lyca Productions, Instagram/X)

Aditi Rao Hydari recently took to her official Instagram handle to extend her best wishes to her fiance Siddharth as the latter’s movie Indian 2 is set to release. In a recent story shared by the actress, we could see a reposted picture of Sid with Kamal Haasan and Shankar during the film’s promotions.

Along with the picture, the actress also added the word, “period!” with a few heart emojis and reminded that the film is set to release on July 12.

Check out Aditi Rao Hydari’s Instagram story

Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram story (PC: Aditi Rao Hydari, Instagram)

Credits: Instagram (Aditi Rao Hydari)
