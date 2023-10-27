Aditi Rao Hydari with Siddharth, Shruti Haasan with Santanu Hazarika: Romantic pairs papped out in Mumbai

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have been the talk of the town for quite some time now. The duo have been rumored to be in a relationship for over a year now, having met on the sets of their 2021 film Maha Samudram. However, neither of them have publicly confirmed their relationship.

In the latest update, rumored couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth were spotted in Mumbai’s Bandra. In fact, they were not the only celeb couple to be spotted as Shruti Haasan was clicked along with her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika as well.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddarth papped together in Mumbai

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth were clicked together in Bandra, Mumbai. The couple has been rumored to be dating for quite a while now. The duo have often taken to social media to share pictures and videos with each other as well. Although they have not officially confirmed it, the duo seem to be inseparable, and much in love with each other.

The Sufiyum Sujathayum actress was seen wearing a black top paired with a pair of wide black pants. She topped off her look with a pair of white sneakers, and a black purse as well. As for the Chithha actor, he was seen sporting a blue denim shirt, with a pair of denim jeans. He was also donning a pair of black sneakers and had a pendant around his neck.

Check out their looks below:

Shruti Haasan spotted with Santanu Hazarika

The rumored couple was not the only ones to be spotted. Actress and musician Shruti Haasan was also spotted in Mumbai with her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika. The couple have been dating for two years now, and never shy away from expressing their love for each other.

The actress was seen wearing a black skirt with a sheer top, which she paired with a black jacket and boots. She was also seen sporting black nail paint, which enhanced her overall look. As for Santanu Hazarika, he was seen wearing a black printed shirt, paired with a pair of black denims, and white sneakers.

Check out their looks below:

On the work front

Shruti Haasan released her latest single titled Monster Machine on October 26th. The song challenges stereotypes by voicing the criticism women routinely face in a mechanical, emotionless manner.

In the case of Siddharth, his latest film, Chithha, was released on September 28th and has been a massive success. The film is helmed by SU Arun Kumar and tells the story of the relationship between a person and his niece, and the events which follow when she is kidnapped by a pedophile.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shruti Haasan dons another dramatic black number in sheer top and boots as she gets papped in Mumbai; PHOTOS