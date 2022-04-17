Aditi Rao Hydari writes a post to wish Siddharth on his birthday; Says 'You better know how loved you are'

Posting a capture from the flick, he wrote, "Happy birthday my pixie boy…To always chasing dreams and unicorns! Always be magic, mad and full of laughter...Always be you…Thank you for the unending laughter and adventures!”

The pair worked together in Ajay Bhupathi’s romantic drama, Maha Samudram. The film was released on 14 October 2021 and garnered mixed reviews from the viewers.

Check out the post below:

Coming to his next release, Siddharth will be a part of Kamal Haasan fronted, Indian 2. This vigilante action drama is being directed by S. Shankar and its cast comprises Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, Nedumudi Venu, and Samuthirakani in significant roles. The sequel to his 1996 film Indian, the film is being produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions. Indian 2 was announced in September 2017 and the principal photography of the film began in January 2019. Although, the filming came to an abrupt halt after an accident on the sets of the movie in February 2020. The incident resulted in the death of a few crew members.

On the other hand, Aditi Rao Hydari last shared screened with Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal in the romantic drama, Hey Sinamika. Helmed by Brinda, the much-discussed venture came to cinema halls on 3 March this year and gave an average performance at the box office.

