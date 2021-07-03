Aditi Rao Hydari's debut Malayalam film Sufiyum Sujatayum completes one year; A look back at the saga of love

Aditi Rao Hydari’s first Malayalam movie Sufiyum Sujatayum completes one year of its release. The actress goes nostalgic and remembers her character with a sweet note.

The most loved Malayalam movie Sufiyum Sujatayum starring Aditi Rao Hydari, Dev Mohan and Jayasurya was released on the OTT platform today in 2020 and gave the audience one of the most poetic love stories. The film marked the debut of Aditi Rao Hydari in the Malayalam industry. Sufiyum Sujatayum was director Naranipuzha Shanavas’ debut film and it won over the hearts of audiences across countries. As the movie completes one year, Aditi went down the memory lane and remembered her character.

Aditi aced the nuances of a mute girl Sujaata in the film, using just her expressive eyes and training in classical dance, which gave one of the most compelling and endearing performances on screen. Dev Mohan as Sufi was equally captivating and left a strong impression.

Speaking about her role on the completion of one year, Aditi revealed, "I loved playing Sujata, her innocence stubborn determination and fearless belief in love will always stay with me. Today especially I wish the Director Naranipuzha Shanavas, was here with us to see how much the world he created with Sufiyum Sujatayum was loved by people." Even after a year of its release, the film and its music strike a chord with everyone, breaking the language barrier because of the emotion it evokes in people.

On the work front, Aditi is working on the Tamil romantic comedy Hey Sinamika alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal. She is also filming for the Telugu and Tamil bilingual movie Maha Samudram with the likes of Sharwanand, Siddharth and Anu Emmanuel.

Credits :Instagram

