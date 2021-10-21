Aditi Rao Hydari's mesmerising look in green Anarkali, floral dupatta is worth trying this festive season

Festive season is around the corner and celebrations have already begun. To get your fashion choices sorted ahead of Diwali 2021, one can draw inspiration from the most iconic celebrity festive looks. The gorgeous Aditi Rao Hydari is among many who has treated us with a stunning look that is worth trying. One can see, Aditi is looking drop-dead gorgeous in a simple yet elegant Anarkali dress teamed with a floral dupatta.

She completed her look with minimal makeup, natural open hair and a bindi. We totally loved it! One can recreate this look at a minimum price for your special occasions. What do you think about Aditi Rao Hydari's latest look? Let us know in the comment section below.

Meanwhile, for the promotions of Maha Samudram, Aditi was seen sporting some stunning pieces that we cannot stop talking about. Her promotional wardrobe for the film was all about her ethnic looks filled with grace and sheer confidence. A little festive dressing might bring immense happiness to your life and Aditi's looks are perfect to take inspiration from.

Check it out below:

Written and directed by Ajay Bhupathi, Maha Samudram also features Siddharth, Sharwanand, and Anu Emmanuel in the lead roles. The film got released recently and it received a mixed response from the audience and critics alike. The film has music composed by Chaitan Bharadwaj and is set in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India.

