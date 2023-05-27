Aditi Rao Hydari's rumored beau Siddharth REACTS to her latest pics in a blue gown at Cannes 2023

Rumoured Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are back in the news. The actress attended Cannes Film Festival recently and dropped a few photos on Instagram in a blue puffy gown. She looked stunning and also impressed her beau Siddharth as well. Yes, he reacted to her pics and is totally awestruck by her beauty.

On May 24, Aditi Rao Hydari took to Instagram and shared a few jaw-dropping pictures from Cannes. The actress is seen wearing an off-shoulder puffy blue gown with minimal jewellery and perfect makeup. And this look got a big thumbs up from her rumoured boyfriend, Siddharth.

The Maha Samudram took the comment section and wrote, "Oh my (sic)," with a heart-eye and fire emoji.

Aditi Rao Hydari reacts to dating rumours with Siddharth

Recently, Aditi Rao Hydari reacted to dating rumours with Siddharth. Her reaction added much-needed fuel to the rumours as she didn't deny them but gave a huge smile. She blushed and did a gesture of crossing her hands. Then she did a zipped lips gesture to mean that she doesn't want her relationship to catch the evil eye.

About their relationship rumours

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's relationship rumours were rife while working together on the Telugu film Maha Samudram. Reportedly, they fell in love on sets of the film and have been inseparable ever since. The duo is often spotted going on dates, to salons, lunch at restaurants, travelling to work together in the car, public events like Ponniyin Selvan's audio launch, Jubilee movie event, Sharwanand's engagement and etc.

Last month, Aditi and Siddharth took the internet by storm with their latest dance reel on the viral Tamil song Tum Tum and left everyone talking about it. The video instantly went viral on the internet and the couple stole the show with their chemistry and dance moves.

Professional front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditi's recent releases include Taj: Divided by Blood and Jubilee. Both the series received phenomenal responses from the audience. The actress received critical acclaim for her acting in the two projects. Work-wise, Aditi has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, in her kitty.

Siddharth will be seen next in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, directed by Shankar.

