Aditi Rao Hydari's rumoured BF Siddharth shares unseen photo: Happy Birthday Princess of Heart

"Happy Happy Happy Birthday Princess of Heart @aditiraohydari I pray all your dreams The big ones, the small ones And the ones yet unseen Always come true, always for you. Have the best trip around the sun yet P.S- growing up is for squares. Don't!," read his Instagram caption for Aditi.

On Aditi Rao Hydari 's 36th birthday, actor and rumoured boyfriend Siddharth has penned a lovely note for her alongside an unseen photo of them together. The rumoured couple has remained tight-lipped about the relationship but Siddharth's birthday message for Aditi speaks volumes about their true love.

Take a look!



From AR Rahman's daughter's reception to attending Mani Ratnam's PS1 event in Chennai, Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari have been spotted together on a few occasions.

Although they have not officially confirmed their relationship, we have exclusively learned that they have been seeing each other for a long time. They fell in love on sets of Ajay Bhupathi's Maha Samudram and since then have been spending time together. A little birdie also revealed to us, "ever since the movie, Aditi and Siddharth have been visiting each other's places and going out. They used to travel in the same car during the film's promotion."



On Siddharth's 43rd birthday, the actress also penned a heartfelt note on Instagram. She captioned it, "Happy birthday my pixie boy…To always chasing dreams and unicorns! Always be magic, mad and full of laughter...Always be you…Thank you for the unending laughter and adventures! You better know how loved you are Mmmmmmmmmmmwah (sic).”



