Aditi Rao Hydari's Valentine's Day post is surreal; Rumoured boyfriend Siddharth comments

Valentine's Day is not only for lovers but for all those whom we love and respect unconditionally. Aditi Rao Hydari took this opportunity to let her fans know how much she loves and appreciates people in her life. The actress posted a series of photos with legendary veteran star Dharmendra from a recent event in Mumbai. Aditi Rao Hydari got roses for Dharmendra, who will soon be seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. Sharing these super special photos, Aditi captioned, "Surreal! Happy Valentine’s Day!!!!! The mostestestestest handsome @aapkadharam sir!!!!." Fans are showering Aditi's latest photos with sweet and beautiful comments. Rumoured boyfriend Siddharth too dropped heart emoticons on her post.

Check out Aditi Rao Hydari's Valentine's Day post:



Love on the sets of Maha Samudram Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari got close during the shooting of their film Maha Samudram and are said to be dating since then but neither of the two have confirmed their relationship publicly. However, their Instagram posts and comment for each other are proof they are much in love. On October 28, Siddharth wished Aditi on her birthday alongside a sweet sweet message and a photo that took social media by storm. "Happy Happy Happy Birthday Princess of Heart @aditiraohydari I pray all your dreams The big ones, the small ones And the ones yet unseen Always come true, always for you. Have the best trip around the sun yet P.S- growing up is for squares. Don't (sic)," he wrote.