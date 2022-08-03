Aditi Shankar on board as the female lead in Sivakarthikeyan's bilingual film Maaveeran

Sivakarthikeyan announced his next bilingual film titled Maaveeran with director Madonne Ashwin and created a huge buzz. Now the latest update about the film is that director Shankar's daughter Aditi Shankar has joined the cast. She will be seen as the female lead opposite Sivakarthikeyan in the film. Maaveeran marks her second film in Kollywood.

The makers took to Twitter and welcomed Aditi Shankar on board as the female lead of the film. For unversed, Aditi Shankar is an actor and singer, the daughter of popular director Shankar, who is currently working with Ram Charan. She has marked her debut with Karthi's film Viruman, which is set for theatrical release on August 12. Aditi has also sung a track titled Madura Veeran from Virumaan.

Maaveeran was launched on July 17, with a formal puja and the shoot is yet to begin. The film was announced with a video that gave a glimpse of the actor's character. Mahesh Babu launched the announcement video and it showed Sivakarthikeyan in a rustic avatar.

Mandonne Ashwin is known for the much-acclaimed film Mandela, which starred Yogi Babu and recently bagged the National Award. The film is also set to release in Telugu under the title Mahaveerudu. Music for the film is composed by Bharath Sankar while Philomin Raj handles editing and Vidhu Ayyanna handles the cinematography.

Meanwhile, Viruman is directed by M Muthaiya and is billed as a rural-based mass entertainer. Tomorrow, the trailer launch of Viruman will take place in Madurai and Suriya, who has bankrolled the film under 2D Entertainments, will attend the event as chief guest.