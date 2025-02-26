Aditya 369 re-release: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s sci-fi time travel movie to hit theaters once again

When people look at Nandamuri Balakrishna today, they see the mass commercial side of the actor, known for his over-the-top scenes and macho dialogues. But in the ‘80s and ‘90s, when Balakrishna was a lot younger, he used to experiment with different kinds of roles, one such marvelous attempt was Aditya 369.

Nearly 34 years since its original theatrical release, Balakrishna’s sci-fi movie Aditya 369 is all set for its re-release. The film’s producers took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the news.

See the official post:

They wrote in their tweet, “Bringing the first sci-fi of Indian cinema, Aditya 369 back to the big screens in 4K. This Summer let’s travel back in time to witness NBK’s timeless classic in theatres again”. However, in their tweet, there is no mention of an official release date.

Aditya 369 is a Telugu language epic starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, Mohini, Tarun Kumar, Amrish Puri, Tinnu Anand, and several others in key roles. The film was written and directed by legendary filmmaker Singeetham Srinivas Rao.

Sridevi Movies produced the then-mammoth project, while Ilaiyaraaja composed the film’s original soundtrack and background score.

Aditya 369 was the first sci-fi film to be made in Indian cinema and also reportedly, the first time-travel film in Indian cinema. The film follows the story of an absent-minded professor who invents a time machine. Krishna, Hema, and Raja go to all lengths to procure the time machine for their own reasons.

Aditya 369 was not a massive success at the box office but still ended up as a successful venture for all parties involved. However, Balakrishna’s earlier commercial potboilers outperformed Aditya 369’s collections, which might have also led Balakrishna to choose more commercial subjects in the future.

Balakrishna was last seen in the film Daaku Maharaj, which was also recently released on Netflix. The film, despite its many praises, garnered flak for its portrayal of Urvashi Rautela’s character, especially in the song ‘Dabidi Dibidi’.

Balakrishna is reportedly going to be working with Boyapati Srinu next for the sequel of Akhanda.