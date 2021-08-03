Adivi Sesh celebrates 3 years of Goodachari; Shares info on sequel announcement

Actor and filmmaker Adivi Sesh is shooting for his upcoming pan-Indian film, Major, along with Sobhita Dhulipala in the female lead role. Adivi Sesh is playing the role of 26/11 Martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, which is being produced by Mahesh Babu. After Major, the actor next will be the sequel of his well-acclaimed film Goodachari. Today, as Goodachari completes 3 years of its release, Adivi Sesh announced a big update to excite the fans.

On the occasion of 3 years of Goodachari, Adivi Sesh said that the sequel of the film will be announced this month. The actor shared a photo of bullets on social media and wrote, "It’s #3YearsforGoodachari today :) My most loved film. It is especially The film children love the most. Since August has always been a lucky month for me, a huge update of the next mission later this month! #G2 Announcement coming soon!"

Adivi Sesh who penned the story and screenplay for Goodachari is working on the script for the sequel too. Goodachari is a spy drama directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka starring the yet again duo of Adivi Sesh and Sobhita Dhulipala and director Sashi Kiran Tikka who are now paired in the film Major too. The film turned the heads of many by the intriguing plot. The 2018 flick had a massive run at the box office. Bankrolled by Abhishek Pictures, People Media Factory and Vista Dream Merchants, the film also featured Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Supriya Yarlagadda, Vennela Kishore, Anish Kuruvilla, Rakesh Varre, Madhu Shalini and Ravi Prakash in significant roles.