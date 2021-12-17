Adivi Sesh on celebrating birthday: This year after long time, I will have a smile; REACTS to wedding rumours

Adivi Sesh turns a year older today and the Goodachari actor thinks, this year, after a long time, he will have a smile. "This year after a long time, I will have a smile on my birthday because this year, after a long time, I will get to spend it with my mom and dad, who have moved here from the United States, they were living there for a while."

He further added, "I usually get to miss my birthday or celebrate it on video camera, because they are somewhere else and I am somewhere else so this will be good, to be able to spend it in person with them means a lot, especially in this pandemic."

Adivi, in an interview with TimesNow, rubbished the rumours about him getting married. The actor said that he is married to his work and that the news about him planning to settle down is not even 'close enough' true. Well, only time will tell what's in store for the audience.

Meanwhile, he is looking forward to the grand release of Major, being backed by Mahesh Babu. "Also, I am looking forward to the efforts of the entire team that has put together Major, and also what the country thinks of it, and the Hindi space as well, I am excited to see the reaction that a Delhi wala has to this film, to the operation of 26-11, to a life well-lived, I am so curious to see how India's son truly reaches out to all of India. I am also fortunate and thankful that even before the release of Major, I have got a couple of projects signed that are all Indian films, and will be made in hindi as well and will be Pan Indian releases. They will cater to a Hindi market, rather than just being dubbed, so the idea is to make them authentic and relevant to an audience across India, rather than just an opportunity to expand my market."