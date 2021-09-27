Adivi Sesh discharged from hospital after recovering from Dengue; Shares 'back home & resting'

Adivi Sesh has been discharged from home and returned home after undergoing treatment for viral dengue fever. The actor took to social media and announced that he is fine and back home. He wrote, "Back home. Rest & Recuperation". He was at the hospital for over a week under the observation of doctors.

For unversed, On September 20, Adivi Sesh was rushed to a private hospital in Hyderabad after he got infected with Dengue and sudden drop in blood platelet count. Doctors closely monitored his health condition since he was admitted, advising him to rest. His team also released a statement to share about his health updates.

On the work front, Adivi Sesh is currently busy working on a prestigious Pan-Indian film Major, sees him play Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who laid down his life in the horrific Mumbai 26/11/2008 terror attacks. Directed by Sashi Kiran, Sobhita Dhulipala is the leading lady and Saiee Manjrekar, will be seen in a crucial role. Major is jointly produced by Mahesh Babu, Sony Pictures India and A+S Movies. This movie will also mark the debut of Mahesh Babu as a producer with his banner GMB Entertainments. Major is slated to release in Telugu and Hindi on July 2, 2021.

Apart from this, the actor is also working on the script of the Goodachari sequel, which will also star in the lead role. The film is expected to go on floors very soon.