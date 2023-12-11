Adivi Sesh embarks on Agent 116 mission: G2 sequel to Goodachari, shoot begins
Adivi Sesh announces the commencement of filming for the much-anticipated spy thriller G2, the sequel to Goodachari.
Adivi Sesh is the main character in Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi's highly anticipated G2, the follow-up to the 2018 film Goodachari, and the film's makers have added another intriguing figure to the cast.
Taking to Twitter (now X), Abhishek Agarwal Arts announced the start of G2's filming and captioned it, "Lights, camera, espionage. Our Agent 116 embarks on a new mission at #Trinetra, India's most awaited spy sequel, #G2 - shoot begins today."
Check out the Tweet of Adivi Sesh about G2 below
The lead actor in the film, Adivi Sesh, tweeted about the film shoot commencing. His tweet read, "MASSIVE. This is how we do it."
More about Adivi Sesh G2 movie
G2 will pick up where Goodachari left off, with Gopi, aka Agent 116, facing off against enemies in snow-covered terrain. The film's first look, which featured Adivi Sesh in a dynamic action sequence, was met with a positive reception from fans.
Supported by the popular production team behind Major, Kashmir Files, and Kartikeya 2, G2 is scheduled to start production in the near future and be released in several languages. The names of the remaining cast members have not yet been revealed.
Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal, the film features Sricharan Pakala as the music composer and Kodati Pavan Kalyan as the editor. Fans eagerly await the release of G2, and the addition of Banita Sandhu to the cast has undoubtedly heightened the anticipation.
More about Goodachari movie
Gopi, played by Adivi Sesh, is a young man who dreams of serving his country as a RAW agent. He is recruited into the prestigious organization and undergoes rigorous training. However, on his graduation day, Gopi's life takes a dramatic turn when he is framed for a deadly plot involving the assassination of two RAW officials.
Check out the Goodachari movie trailer
Labeled a wanted terrorist, Gopi must fight not only for his survival but also to clear his name and expose the true culprits behind the conspiracy. The fast-paced thriller, released on August 3rd, 2018, is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and stars a talented cast including Sobhita Dhulipala, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Irfan Ahmed Syed, Vennela Kishore, and Supriya Yarlagadda.
ALSO READ: Hansika Motwani recreates Bobby Deol’s viral Jamal Kudu moment with family; VIDEO
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Animal actor Triptii Dimri shares how her life changed after Animal; calls it ‘beautiful feeling’
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Triptii Dimri opens up on 'Lick My Shoe' controversy; says THIS about her role in Animal Park
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Triptii Dimri says Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor isn't ‘selfish’; recalls how he helped her on set
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Is Triptii Dimri part of Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next Spirit? Animal actress reacts