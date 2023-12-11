Adivi Sesh embarks on Agent 116 mission: G2 sequel to Goodachari, shoot begins

Adivi Sesh is the main character in Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi's highly anticipated G2, the follow-up to the 2018 film Goodachari, and the film's makers have added another intriguing figure to the cast.

Taking to Twitter (now X), Abhishek Agarwal Arts announced the start of G2's filming and captioned it, "Lights, camera, espionage. Our Agent 116 embarks on a new mission at #Trinetra, India's most awaited spy sequel, #G2 - shoot begins today."

Check out the Tweet of Adivi Sesh about G2 below

The lead actor in the film, Adivi Sesh, tweeted about the film shoot commencing. His tweet read, "MASSIVE. This is how we do it."

More about Adivi Sesh G2 movie

G2 will pick up where Goodachari left off, with Gopi, aka Agent 116, facing off against enemies in snow-covered terrain. The film's first look, which featured Adivi Sesh in a dynamic action sequence, was met with a positive reception from fans.

Supported by the popular production team behind Major, Kashmir Files, and Kartikeya 2, G2 is scheduled to start production in the near future and be released in several languages. The names of the remaining cast members have not yet been revealed.

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal, the film features Sricharan Pakala as the music composer and Kodati Pavan Kalyan as the editor. Fans eagerly await the release of G2, and the addition of Banita Sandhu to the cast has undoubtedly heightened the anticipation.

More about Goodachari movie

Gopi, played by Adivi Sesh, is a young man who dreams of serving his country as a RAW agent. He is recruited into the prestigious organization and undergoes rigorous training. However, on his graduation day, Gopi's life takes a dramatic turn when he is framed for a deadly plot involving the assassination of two RAW officials.

Check out the Goodachari movie trailer

Labeled a wanted terrorist, Gopi must fight not only for his survival but also to clear his name and expose the true culprits behind the conspiracy. The fast-paced thriller, released on August 3rd, 2018, is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and stars a talented cast including Sobhita Dhulipala, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Irfan Ahmed Syed, Vennela Kishore, and Supriya Yarlagadda.

