Adivi Sesh gets a grand welcome with garlands & flowers during Major's screening in Vizag; WATCH

Adivi Sesh has reached new heights of stardom with his upcoming biopic, Major. The team is currently in Vizag to promote the flick. During the screening of the movie, the protagonist received a lot of love and affection from the audience. He was facilitated with a garland and flower shower in the cinema hall. The video of the episode is the epitome of his newfound fandom and success.

Earlier, as part of the promotion, the makers arranged a jeep and bike rally with Adivi Sesh and his co-stars Saiee Manjrekar and Shobhita Dhulipala as they were en route to the screening of the film.

Meanwhile, talking about the enormous response by the viewers, Adivi Sesh said, “I’m truly moved by the reception we received on the streets of Vizag. It was complete madness as fans were waving and hooting and it was a really incredible experience to witness this firsthand. I’m humbled by the love we received from the locals.”

On another occasion, he was quoted saying, "I'm thrilled and so excited with all the positive reviews and love coming my way for 'Major'. It's an honour to be playing such a brave and valiant character and a national hero in this all-Indian film."

The Major team also visited Pune, Jaipur, Bangalore, and Mumbai and received an overwhelming reception from the movie buffs. Helmed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the project has been shot simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi and is expected to reach the cinema halls on 3 June.

Depicting the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the decorated NSG Commando, the film will showcase his story from childhood to the unfortunate 2008 26/11 attack on Mumbai, where he lost his life. Apart from Adivi Sesh, the project also has Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi Nair, and Murali Sharma in prominent roles.

Financed by the production house Sony Pictures Films India and Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, Sricharan Pakala has scored the music for Major.

