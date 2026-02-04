Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur’s Dacoit avoids clash with Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic, release date rescheduled

Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur starrer Dacoit was originally planned as a festive release during Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi. The film expected to face stiff competition due to the scale and anticipation surrounding Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. To ensure adequate theatrical space and visibility, the producers have now opted to move to a later date. In an official statement, the makers expressed respect for both films and their teams, stressing that every film deserves an uninterrupted run with audiences.



The makers of Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur’s Dacoit have officially postponed the film’s theatrical release, shifting it from March 19 to April 10. The decision was taken to avoid a major box-office clash with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, both of which are slated to arrive in cinemas on March 19.

According to Bollywood Hungama source, “Staying true to that thought, the decision to move to April 10 comes from a place of fairness and clarity, ensuring that Dacoit gets its due spotlight while audiences can enjoy all films on their own terms. It also reflects strategic planning and thoughtful timing, focused on the film’s theatrical experience.”

Interestingly, Adivi Sesh had earlier maintained a relaxed stance about the potential clash. Speaking at a press conference, he said, “I am not nervous about the clash. I am only nervous about whether the audience will like our film or not.” Referring to the massive success of Dhurandhar, he added, “Just two years ago, big filmmakers were telling me that people had stopped going to theatres, but look at what is happening with Dhurandhar. It has become a juggernaut.” He further remarked that audiences unable to secure tickets for the bigger release might discover Dacoit instead.



About the film Dacoit



Directed by Abhinay Deo, Dacoit is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and backed by SS Creations and Suniel Narang Productions. Apart from Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, the film also features Anurag Kashyap and Prakash Raj in key roles. Describing the project, Adivi Sesh previously said, “I think it’s an extremely emotionally charged and angry story. Dacoit has laughter, anger and tears, every emotion that should be there in films.” With the rescheduling, Dacoit now aims for a clearer runway and a fair shot at audiences when it releases on April 10.

