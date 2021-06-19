Adivi Sesh to resume Major's shoot in July; Shares a throwback picture with the producer

Adivi Sesh revealed film Major's shooting will resume in July by sharing a throwback picture with the producer from Chitkul.

Actor and filmmaker Adivi Sesh will be seen next in the upcoming bilingual film, Major, directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. Adivi Sesh is playing the role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who lost his life in the horrific Mumbai attacks on November 26, 2008. Before the second wave of Coronavirus, Adivi Sesh had completed 80 percent of its shoot and only a small portion of filming is pending.

Now, Adivi Sesh revealed that the Major shoot will resume in July. The young hero has shared a working still during the shoot of Major in Chitkul along with his producer Sharath and stated, “When we began #MajorTheFilm last year :) #Chitkul was never colder. But brilliant visuals and amazing people led to great memories. Can’t wait to start filming in July. An Epic Story inspired by the life of #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan :) @SharathWho .”

Major will mark the second collaboration between Adivi Sesh and director Sashi Kiran after the super hit film Goodachari. Sobhita Dhulipala is the leading lady. Bollywood actress Saiee Manjrekar, who was last seen in ’s Dabangg 3, will be seen in a crucial role. Major is jointly produced by Mahesh Babu, Sony Pictures India and A+S Movies. This movie will also mark the debut of Mahesh Babu as a producer with his banner GMB Entertainments. Major is all set to showcase the story of real hero Sandeep Unnikrishnan on the big screen in Telugu and Hindi.

Major is one of the most anticipated films and the teaser got an overwhelming response across the country. The video that got record views and won the appreciation of all indeed set the bar high on the film. Major was originally scheduled for a worldwide release on July 2. Keeping the current situation of the second wave of the Coronavirus, the movie has been postponed. The new release date will be announced once things get back to normal.

Credits :Adivi Sesh Instagram

