Adivi Sesh rushed to hospital due to dengue & low blood platelet count

Adivi Sesh was rushed to a private hospital in Hyderabad after he got infected with Dengue and sudden drop in blood platelet count. The actor will be hospitalized and kept under observation till Monday. His team released a statement regarding his health update, which said his condition is being monitored by doctors.

The health statement reads, “Actor Adivi Sesh has been infected with Dengue last week and due to a sudden drop in blood platelets, he has been hospitalised on 18th Sep. His condition is closely being monitored by a team of doctors. Any development regarding Sesh’s health would be communicated officially."

Adivi Sesh will be seen next in the upcoming bilingual film titled, Major. The actor will step into the shoes of martyred soldier Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who laid down his life in the horrific Mumbai 26/11/2008 terror attacks.

Major marks the second time collaboration between Adivi Sesh and Director Sashi Kiran after the super hit film Goodachari. Sobhita Dhulipala is the leading lady. Bollywood actress Saiee Manjrekar, who was last seen in ’s Dabangg 3, will be seen in a crucial role. Major is jointly produced by Mahesh Babu, Sony Pictures India and A+S Movies. This movie will also mark the debut of Mahesh Babu as a producer with his banner GMB Entertainments. Major is slated to release in Telugu and Hindi on July 2, 2021.

Apart from this, the actor is also working on the script of the Goodachari sequel, which will also star in the lead role. The film is expected to go on floors very soon.