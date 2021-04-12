Adivi Sesh’s Major: Mahesh Babu, Salman Khan and Prithviraj unveil the intense teaser; Watch
Bollywood actor Salman Khan, Mahesh Babu, and Prithviraj Sukumaran have come together to unveil the teaser of the upcoming film Major inspired by the life of 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Tollywood’s popular actor Adivi Sesh will play the leading role. While the Hindi teaser was launched by Salman, the Telugu and Malayalam teasers were launched by actor Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran respectively.
An attempt to honour the legacy of an unsung hero... The start of a MAJOR journey!! Hope you all like it! #MajorTeaser https://t.co/86yGLs2Jtm@AdiviSesh @sobhitaD @saieemmanjrekar @sonypicsfilmsin @GMBents @AplusSMovies @SashiTikka @MajorTheFilm
— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 12, 2021
Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, Major marks the production debut of Mahesh Babu. Major is being shot in Hindi and Telugu and its Mollywood version will be a dubbed one. Major is set to hit the big screens on July 2. Apart from Adivi Shesh, the film also stars Shobhita Dhulipala, who will be playing as an NRI held hostage by the terrorists. Last week, Sobhita Dhulipala unveiled her look from the upcoming film. Introducing her character on Instagram with an image, Sobhita wrote, "I am Pramoda in #MajorTheFilm. I think of her as a lion-hearted lullaby."