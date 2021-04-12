Adivi Sesh’s Major: Mahesh Babu, Salman Khan and Prithviraj unveil the intense teaser; Watch

Major starring Adivi Sesh and Sobhita Dhulipala is directed by Sadhi Kiran Tikka. It is based on the life of 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

Bollywood actor , Mahesh Babu, and Prithviraj Sukumaran have come together to unveil the teaser of the upcoming film Major inspired by the life of 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Tollywood’s popular actor Adivi Sesh will play the leading role. While the Hindi teaser was launched by Salman, the Telugu and Malayalam teasers were launched by actor Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran respectively.

Yesterday, Sesh took to Instagram and announced the teaser release. He wrote, "3 Superstars come together to launch #MajorTeaser in 3 Languages! HONOURED! @urstrulymahesh sir backed this project from day one. #Telugu @beingsalmankhan Bhai for launching the #Hindi Teaser & @therealprithvi sir for the #Malayalam version. Thank you for the grace." Now that the teaser is up, fans have been sharing it across all social media platforms and it promises an intense drama.

An attempt to honour the legacy of an unsung hero... The start of a MAJOR journey!! Hope you all like it! #MajorTeaser https://t.co/86yGLs2Jtm@AdiviSesh @sobhitaD @saieemmanjrekar @sonypicsfilmsin @GMBents @AplusSMovies @SashiTikka @MajorTheFilm — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 12, 2021

Also Read: Rajinikanth's Lavish Bungalow: Check out THESE inside photos of Thalaiva's house in Chennai

Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, Major marks the production debut of Mahesh Babu. Major is being shot in Hindi and Telugu and its Mollywood version will be a dubbed one. Major is set to hit the big screens on July 2. Apart from Adivi Shesh, the film also stars Shobhita Dhulipala, who will be playing as an NRI held hostage by the terrorists. Last week, Sobhita Dhulipala unveiled her look from the upcoming film. Introducing her character on Instagram with an image, Sobhita wrote, "I am Pramoda in #MajorTheFilm. I think of her as a lion-hearted lullaby."

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×